BORA Hits Market Capitalization of $810.02 Million (BORA)

BORA (CURRENCY:BORA) traded 57.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. BORA has a total market cap of $810.02 million and approximately $3.62 billion worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BORA coin can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00001508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BORA has traded 184.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BORA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00049281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.44 or 0.00219075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00010479 BTC.

BORA Coin Profile

BORA (BORA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 888,428,414 coins. BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . BORA’s official website is boraecosystem.com . The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BORA’s official message board is medium.com/boraecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “BORA ISLAND is a decentralized entertainment platform focused on distributing digital contents and providing incentives to the participants.BORA is an ERC20 token that serves as the ecosystem's currency. “

BORA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BORA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BORA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BORA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BORA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BORA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.