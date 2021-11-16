BoringDAO (BOR) Trading Up 38% This Week

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 17.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 16th. One BoringDAO coin can now be purchased for $858.28 or 0.01433828 BTC on major exchanges. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $102.29 million and approximately $132,518.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BoringDAO has traded up 38% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00049111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.24 or 0.00220925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00010512 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BOR is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,178 coins. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

