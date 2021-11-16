Boson Protocol (BOSON) Price Hits $3.50 on Exchanges

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.50 or 0.00005954 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $207.17 million and $19.89 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.19 or 0.00321738 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012343 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00008752 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001253 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00013859 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,179,122 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

