Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Director David S. Wichmann Buys 25,000 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Director David S. Wichmann acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,274,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,644,563. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.60 and its 200-day moving average is $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.52.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

