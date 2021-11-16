Bounty0x (BNTY) Price Reaches $0.0018

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Bounty0x coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Bounty0x has a market cap of $415,261.16 and approximately $47,643.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00049179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.97 or 0.00224009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00010462 BTC.

Bounty0x (CRYPTO:BNTY) is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

