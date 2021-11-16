Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,973 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for approximately 2.5% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.68.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $1.82 on Tuesday, hitting $181.31. 21,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,481,842. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $140.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 52 week low of $111.90 and a 52 week high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. American Express’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.