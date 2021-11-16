Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 214,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Cerus at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Cerus by 9.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cerus by 24.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,315,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 261,505 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cerus during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cerus by 17.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Cerus by 105,638.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 49,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 49,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Cerus stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $7.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,211. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 1.16. Cerus Co. has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $8.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 65.94% and a negative net margin of 50.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Carol Moore sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $873,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail Schulze sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $188,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,087 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.