Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Sells 148,512 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 148,512 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 112.2% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 385.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at $42,000.

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.59.

NYSE:GE traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.43. The company had a trading volume of 72,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,703,862. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $113.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.97. General Electric has a twelve month low of $74.64 and a twelve month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.54%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

