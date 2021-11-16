Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Takes $2.43 Million Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 71,830 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of TripAdvisor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,988 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $389,579,000 after purchasing an additional 944,748 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,260,988 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $373,217,000 after purchasing an additional 717,951 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth $267,786,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,449,163 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $98,701,000 after purchasing an additional 181,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth $106,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRIP traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.23. 16,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,987,668. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.31.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRIP. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.69.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

