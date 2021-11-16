Bridge Mutual (BMI) Market Cap Tops $39.54 Million

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001006 BTC on popular exchanges. Bridge Mutual has a market cap of $39.54 million and $2.22 million worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded up 36.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00069662 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00071612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00093877 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,716.17 or 0.99939676 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,299.17 or 0.07076492 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Bridge Mutual

Bridge Mutual’s launch date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

