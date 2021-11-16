Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,341,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,186,355,000 after purchasing an additional 676,121 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,145,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,157,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,435 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,575,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919,562 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,957,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,395,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,473,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,902,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BMY. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $59.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $132.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.67%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

