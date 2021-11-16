British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,581.29 ($46.79).

Several equities analysts have commented on BATS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,769 ($49.24) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 2,612 ($34.13) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £59.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.71. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of GBX 2,478 ($32.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,607.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,701.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.70) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.78%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.