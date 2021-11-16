Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 962.86 ($12.58).

Several research firms recently commented on BVIC. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Britvic to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 870 ($11.37) in a report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, insider Simon Litherland sold 1,063 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 937 ($12.24), for a total value of £9,960.31 ($13,013.21). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 44 shares of company stock worth $27,155.

BVIC opened at GBX 902.50 ($11.79) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 918.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 934.75. The company has a market cap of £2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 27.11. Britvic has a 12 month low of GBX 726 ($9.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,018 ($13.30). The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.59.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

