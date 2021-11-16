Brokerages Anticipate CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) to Post $0.79 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) will post $0.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.78. CNB Financial reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CNB Financial.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 24.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

In related news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.18 per share, with a total value of $120,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 127.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the second quarter valued at $65,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 49.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCNE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.68. 27,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.02. CNB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNB Financial (CCNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.