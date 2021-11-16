Brokerages Anticipate Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) to Announce $0.78 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) will announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.80. Fortive posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.09.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the first quarter worth $18,401,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 16.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 504,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,639,000 after buying an additional 71,570 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 7.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 65,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 242,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at about $2,801,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FTV traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.83. 11,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,383,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive has a 52-week low of $64.58 and a 52-week high of $79.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

