Brokerages Anticipate Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $418.75 Million

Brokerages predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will post sales of $418.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $420.00 million and the lowest is $415.39 million. Healthcare Services Group reported sales of $423.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.48 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair cut Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

HCSG stock opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.30. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $35.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCSG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,485,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,716,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,616,000 after acquiring an additional 61,964 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,948,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,074,000 after acquiring an additional 67,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,181,000 after acquiring an additional 25,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,625,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,621,000 after acquiring an additional 66,354 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

