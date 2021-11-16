Brokerages Anticipate Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will post sales of $1.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32 billion. Howmet Aerospace reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full year sales of $5.00 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Howmet Aerospace.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HWM shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWM. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,408,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705,521 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 111.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,832,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,974,000 after buying an additional 4,128,234 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,886,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,791,000 after buying an additional 3,406,445 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $62,105,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $65,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howmet Aerospace (HWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.