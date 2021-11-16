Brokerages Anticipate Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) to Post $1.92 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) will post $1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. Innovative Industrial Properties reported earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full-year earnings of $6.75 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.19 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.25.

Shares of IIPR traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $283.77. The stock had a trading volume of 169,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,262. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $146.81 and a fifty-two week high of $288.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 80.69, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.57%.

In other news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $100,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $27,842.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,566 shares of company stock worth $1,220,457. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 73.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,659,000 after acquiring an additional 81,300 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 144,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,953,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

