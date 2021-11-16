Brokerages Anticipate Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) to Post -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) to announce ($0.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Latch’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Latch will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.92). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Latch.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million.

LTCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Latch in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Latch in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Latch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTCH. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Latch by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Latch during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

LTCH stock opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01. Latch has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $19.70.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

