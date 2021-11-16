Brokerages Anticipate Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will post $26.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.28 million and the highest is $26.53 million. Southern First Bancshares posted sales of $27.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $104.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.70 million to $105.17 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $108.58 million, with estimates ranging from $107.35 million to $109.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 17.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

SFST stock opened at $63.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $502.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.44. Southern First Bancshares has a one year low of $30.55 and a one year high of $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

In related news, Director Rudolph G. Johnstone III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,028 shares of company stock valued at $216,862. Insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFST. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 461,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,584,000 after buying an additional 223,600 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 747,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,054,000 after purchasing an additional 204,481 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,750,000 after purchasing an additional 37,886 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 59,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 15,520 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $738,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

