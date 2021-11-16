Brokerages Anticipate TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.87 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) will post sales of $74.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for TechTarget’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.80 million and the highest is $75.89 million. TechTarget reported sales of $45.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year sales of $263.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $260.20 million to $272.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $310.44 million, with estimates ranging from $308.83 million to $312.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

Shares of TTGT opened at $107.87 on Tuesday. TechTarget has a 52-week low of $49.58 and a 52-week high of $109.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 161.00 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 33,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $3,398,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,403 shares of company stock valued at $13,183,416 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 820.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

