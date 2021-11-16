Brokerages Anticipate Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $144.80 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) will report $144.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $146.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $144.18 million. Tenable reported sales of $118.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year sales of $536.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $536.30 million to $538.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $638.64 million, with estimates ranging from $628.40 million to $645.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Tenable stock opened at $53.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.77. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.20 and a beta of 1.64. Tenable has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $58.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $76,579.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $264,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,605,453.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,452 shares of company stock worth $5,105,501. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tenable by 29.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,272,000 after purchasing an additional 240,686 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenable by 113.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after buying an additional 218,866 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tenable by 6.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Tenable by 39.0% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 162,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after buying an additional 45,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Tenable by 16.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after buying an additional 17,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

