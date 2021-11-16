Brokerages Anticipate W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. W&T Offshore reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover W&T Offshore.

Several research firms have recently commented on WTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.10 to $6.90 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price (up from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 18.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,290,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,736 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in W&T Offshore by 168.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,308,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,197,000 after buying an additional 1,450,247 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in W&T Offshore by 69.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,802,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,590,000 after buying an additional 1,146,396 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore in the second quarter worth $4,365,000. Finally, Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore in the second quarter worth $4,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTI opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $573.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.98. W&T Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.89.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

