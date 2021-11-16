Brokerages Expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to Post $0.92 EPS

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. Allison Transmission reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $5.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

ALSN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 75.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 99.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 49.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:ALSN traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.15. The company had a trading volume of 27,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,182. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 21.71%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allison Transmission (ALSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.