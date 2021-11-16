Brokerages Expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to Post $0.92 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. Allison Transmission reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $5.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

ALSN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 75.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 99.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 49.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:ALSN traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.15. The company had a trading volume of 27,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,182. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 21.71%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

