Brokerages Expect Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) to Post $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) will report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Carriage Services reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Carriage Services.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

CSV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

NYSE CSV opened at $50.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $52.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.68 million, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $788,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Carriage Services by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $775,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

