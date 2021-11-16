Brokerages Expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings. New York Mortgage Trust reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for New York Mortgage Trust.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 118.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 425,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 58,591 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,667,000. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 223,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 20,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,471,000. 53.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.85. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 18.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

