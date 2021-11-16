Brokerages Expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Open Lending posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 68.37%. The company had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

LPRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.82.

In related news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 330,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $10,513,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $15,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,356,876 shares of company stock worth $46,100,354 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPRO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Open Lending by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 60.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 73,339 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter worth approximately $543,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 20.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter worth approximately $12,665,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPRO stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $31.22. 864,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13. Open Lending has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $44.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 0.28.

Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

