Brokers Issue Forecasts for FG New America Acquisition Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:OPFI)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for FG New America Acquisition in a research report issued on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FG New America Acquisition’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $91.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.66 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities began coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FG New America Acquisition currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

FG New America Acquisition stock opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. FG New America Acquisition has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $11.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in FG New America Acquisition by 32.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

