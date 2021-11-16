Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Stock Position Lowered by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC lessened its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,774 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners comprises approximately 3.8% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC owned about 0.22% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $35,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIP. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,391,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,390,937,000 after buying an additional 2,132,089 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,695,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,149,649,000 after buying an additional 684,954 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,948,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,522,000 after buying an additional 428,141 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,658,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,083,000 after buying an additional 264,660 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,965,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,851,000 after buying an additional 124,531 shares during the period. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

Shares of NYSE BIP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,678. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $48.25 and a 1-year high of $61.70.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.58%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

