Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the medical research company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Bruker has a dividend payout ratio of 7.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bruker to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $82.42 on Tuesday. Bruker has a 52 week low of $48.30 and a 52 week high of $92.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.33 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRKR. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bruker stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 340.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 198,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,140 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Bruker worth $15,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

