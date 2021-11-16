Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Short Interest Down 70.0% in October

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the October 14th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:BCUCY opened at $36.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.20. Brunello Cucinelli has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli SpA engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of luxury clothing and accessories. It specializes in cashmere products in the ready-to-wear apparel sector under the brand name Brunello Cucinelli. The company was founded by Brunello Cucinelli in 1978 and is headquartered in Corciano, Italy.

