Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Sets New 1-Year High at $69.32

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.32 and last traded at $68.61, with a volume of 40959 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.00.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.13.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 85,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 140,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 45,639 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 93,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth $51,128,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 568.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 86,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

