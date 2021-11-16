Burlington Stores (BURL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Burlington Stores to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE BURL opened at $270.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $284.64 and its 200-day moving average is $309.96. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $217.38 and a one year high of $357.34.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet lowered Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.16.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
