Burlington Stores (BURL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Burlington Stores to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BURL opened at $270.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $284.64 and its 200-day moving average is $309.96. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $217.38 and a one year high of $357.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Burlington Stores stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,096 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Burlington Stores worth $39,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet lowered Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.16.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

