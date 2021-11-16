Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Shares Up 10.8%

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)’s share price shot up 10.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.23 and last traded at $15.23. 12,323 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 328,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BNR. Cowen began coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of -1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.41.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.82). The firm had revenue of $19.71 million during the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 134.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.95%. On average, analysts predict that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the first quarter valued at $613,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the first quarter valued at $18,444,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 813,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,907,000 after purchasing an additional 36,487 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the first quarter valued at $2,853,000. 26.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

