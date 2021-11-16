Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Trading 9.6% Higher

Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) traded up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.24 and last traded at $8.24. 171,532 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,757,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

Separately, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.65.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

