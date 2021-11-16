Bytecoin (BCN) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 16th. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $72.78 million and $69,827.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $234.35 or 0.00395175 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000910 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

