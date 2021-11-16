CACHE Gold Market Capitalization Tops $5.42 Million (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. CACHE Gold has a total market capitalization of $5.42 million and $222,348.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $59.18 or 0.00098240 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CACHE Gold Profile

CGT is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 100,771 coins and its circulating supply is 91,572 coins. The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

