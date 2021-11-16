Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Short Interest Up 347.3% in October

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,060,000 shares, an increase of 347.3% from the October 14th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

NYSE CADE opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.03.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $182.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CADE. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist began coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,788,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 399.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,028,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,470,000 after acquiring an additional 822,251 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,908,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,215,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 296.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 794,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after acquiring an additional 594,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

