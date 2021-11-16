Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,695 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.08% of Calavo Growers worth $34,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 16.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 22.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 9.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Shares of CVGW opened at $42.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.45 million, a PE ratio of 102.69 and a beta of 0.91. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.92.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.97 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.49%.

In other Calavo Growers news, CEO Steve Hollister purchased 5,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.12 per share, with a total value of $180,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,002. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.