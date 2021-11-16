Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.88. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at C$4.85, with a volume of 29,914 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CFW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised Calfrac Well Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$4.50 to C$6.90 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.29.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.06. The stock has a market cap of C$182.62 million and a PE ratio of 2.05.
About Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW)
Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.
