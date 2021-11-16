Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.88. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at C$4.85, with a volume of 29,914 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CFW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised Calfrac Well Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$4.50 to C$6.90 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.06. The stock has a market cap of C$182.62 million and a PE ratio of 2.05.

In other news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.48, for a total transaction of C$1,370,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 829,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,545,606.69. Also, Director Ronald Mathison acquired 175,000 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$726,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,163,933.90. Insiders sold a total of 756,200 shares of company stock worth $3,693,856 in the last 90 days.

About Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

