California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 22,147 Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,147 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Berkeley Lights worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 203.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

BLI opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.85.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 78.76%. The business had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

In other news, Director James Rothman acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.35 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 20,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $500,001.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,229,845 over the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

