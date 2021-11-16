California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,417 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Realogy worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Realogy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 18.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 6.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 89.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period.
NYSE RLGY opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 2.57. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $21.03.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RLGY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Realogy in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realogy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.
Realogy Company Profile
Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.
