California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,417 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Realogy worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Realogy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 18.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 6.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 89.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period.

NYSE RLGY opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 2.57. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $21.03.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RLGY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Realogy in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realogy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

