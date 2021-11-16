California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,368 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of JELD-WEN worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 40.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,634,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,175 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 2,014.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,400,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,180 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 17.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,911,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,600 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.1% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,552,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 15.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,564,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,381,000 after purchasing an additional 892,113 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $424,168,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $367,907.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,914,040 shares of company stock worth $425,008,874 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:JELD opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.81. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $31.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 2.44.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.