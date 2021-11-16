California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of PriceSmart worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSMT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 3,137.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $77.31 on Tuesday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.85 and a 12 month high of $104.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.31.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $909.61 million during the quarter. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 2.71%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 1,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $114,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 7,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $619,618.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,433 shares of company stock valued at $7,730,184. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

