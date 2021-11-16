California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Mercury General worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury General in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Mercury General by 10.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 227.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 35,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 24,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 95.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Mercury General stock opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $44.24 and a 12 month high of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.39.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). Mercury General had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $975.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.635 dividend. This is a boost from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.