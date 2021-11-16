Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak Sells 25,000 Shares

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $1,465,000.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 26,000 shares of Calix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $1,261,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:CALX traded up $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.89. 541,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,109. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.23. Calix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $76.60.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Calix had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 36.05%. The firm had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CALX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Calix by 61.9% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,687 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Calix by 18.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Calix by 80.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,089,000 after purchasing an additional 771,657 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Calix by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 46,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calix by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

