Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ELY. KeyCorp increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.55.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

ELY stock opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $127,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.2% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 41.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.