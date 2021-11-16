Cameco (TSE:CCO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.92

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$24.92 and traded as high as C$34.99. Cameco shares last traded at C$33.93, with a volume of 3,447,658 shares traded.

CCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$34.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.00.

Get Cameco alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -394.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.92.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.02%.

About Cameco (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.