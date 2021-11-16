Canaccord Genuity Boosts Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Price Target to GBX 1,600

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 305 ($3.98) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 547 ($7.15).

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

