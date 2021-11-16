Canaccord Genuity Downgrades MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) to Hold

MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of MediPharm Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

MediPharm Labs stock opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. MediPharm Labs has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.31.

MediPharm Labs Corp. is medicinal cannabis company, which engages in the pharmaceutical grade production of cannabis oil products. The company focuses on the downstream secondary extraction methodology, distillation, and cannabinoid isolation and purification. It supplies raw materials, formulations, processing, and packaging for the creation of ready-to-sell derivative products.

